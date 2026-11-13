undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lanon Baccam tapped to lead Gov.-elect Rob Sand’s inauguration
8 days ago
(Des Moines) -- Democrat Lanon Baccam has been tapped by Gov.-elect Rob Sand to lead his inauguration team. Baccam is likely best known to many Iowans as the Democratic candidate who ran against U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat in 2024 — a race he lost to the Republican incumbent. The son of Tai Dam refugees, he has prior experience in politics, having served in the U.S. Department of Agriculture under former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilasck — a previous Democratic Iowa governor — during President Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s administrations. Baccam is also a veteran, having served as a combat engineer in Afghanistan.