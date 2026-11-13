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How The Shining and serial killers shaped Maika Monroe’s victorian psycho
By Maria Loreto,8 days ago
After a decade of surviving monsters onscreen, Maika Monroe gets her hands dirty in Victorian Psycho. Directed by Zachary Wigon (Sanctuary) and based on the Virginia Feito novel, the movie is set in the mid-1800s, our most hysterical era, and follows Winifred Notty (Monroe), a newly hired governess who arrives at a gothic manor to tutor the Pounds’ children (Jacobi Jupe and Evie Templeton). Upon her arrival, staff members begin to vanish, building up to a bloody climax.