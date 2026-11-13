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Marijuana legalization push expected after NH Democrats win legislative majority
By New Hampshire Public Radio,8 days ago
This story was originally produced by The Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Chances that the New Hampshire Legislature will pass a marijuana legalization bill increased last week when Democrats won control of the state House and Senate, says Rep. Jared Sullivan, who will sponsor the measure.
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