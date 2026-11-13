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Patrick at Micro Center Grand Opening in Austin Texas Today
By Patrick Kennedy,8 days ago
A few weeks ago, Patrick was at the Micro Center Columbus Ohio Grand Reopening with Jeff Geerling. Thousands of people showed up at the store near the company’s headquarters. Today, Patrick and Jeff will be at the brand-new Austin, Texas location. Sam and I were delayed by 7+ hours connecting through Philadelphia yesterday, so they will likely arrive in the early afternoon, assuming the new flight timing holds.
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