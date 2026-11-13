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Here’s How Much of Magic Kingdom Is Actually Impacted by Construction
By Tom Bricker,7 days ago
A crane towers over Magic Kingdom and is visible from across the park. Construction walls run from Liberty Square to Frontierland as Piston Peak National Park and Villains Land are being built. This post offers a current look at the state of projects as of late 2026 and covers how these reimaginings and expansions will affect Walt Disney World vacations and the guest experience between now and the early 2030s.