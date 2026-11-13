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Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection announced Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch
By Brian,8 days ago
Atari, Graphite Labs, and Implicit Conversions today announced Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection. It will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch on January 13, 2027. Six different titles are included in the collection plus quality-of-life improvements and more. You’ll get titles from the Game Boy Color and GBA, NES, and PlayStation.