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Shrek 2 Remastered dev on releasing at the same time as GTA 6
By Brian,7 days ago
Aspyr has weighed in on releasing Shrek 2 Remastered just days before the behemoth that is Grand Theft Auto 6. Much has been made about games that are taking the risk to come out in November. Many developers and publishers opted to either bring out their titles in September or October, or push to 2027 in order to avoid GTA 6. Unless you have something like Zelda: Ocarina of Time – which is able to stand on its own – some view a November launch as a bit of a risk.