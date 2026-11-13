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Kansas City, Missouri Council approves up to $210 million in tax funding for Country Club Plaza renovations
By KSHB 41 News Staff,8 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri City Council has approved redirecting up to $210 million in tax money to help fund renovations at the Country Club Plaza. The funding will pay for public improvements at the shopping district, including sidewalks, sewers, parking garages, and public safety upgrades.