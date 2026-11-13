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Lockheed Martin: $88.2 Million Navy Submarine Systems Engineering Contract Modification
By Amit Chowdhry,8 days ago
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has received an $88.2 million Navy contract modification for systems engineering and integration work supporting U.S. Navy submarines. The Manassas, Virginia-based contractor will perform the work under a previously awarded contract identified as N0002425C6108. The award is structured as a cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification....