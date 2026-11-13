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Liberty Learning Foundation’s Spirit Night
By Studio10 Staff,8 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for an epic night of games and food for a great cause! Visit the Mobile Dave & Buster’s location on November 19th from 5-9 PM for Spirit Night! Awesome food, incredible games, football on the giant screens and a portion of the night’s proceeds will benefit the Liberty Learning Foundation, Alabama’s civic education nonprofit that’s on a mission to teach, inspire, and empower our Next Great Americans!