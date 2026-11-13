undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
General Dynamics: $117.6 Million In Navy Awards And Contract Actions
By Amit Chowdhry,9 days ago
General Dynamics business units received three Navy contract actions with a combined announced value of approximately $117.6 million for enterprise IT services, Virginia-class submarine materials, and undersea research. The combined figure consists of a $56 million ceiling increase for General Dynamics Information Technology, a $41.6 million undefinitized contract action for...