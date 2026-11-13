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Five Point Infrastructure: Deep Blue Stake Sold To Diamondback Energy And KKR
By Amit Chowdhry,9 days ago
Five Point Infrastructure has agreed to sell its majority interest in Deep Blue Midland Basin to existing minority owner Diamondback Energy and KKR for cash consideration. Deep Blue provides produced-water infrastructure in the Midland Basin, part of the larger Permian Basin energy region. The platform manages water generated through oil and gas production and provides systems that help operators transport, recycle, treat, and dispose of it.