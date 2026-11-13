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Gabby Windey on Reality TV Being Dead to Her, The Body Acting Debut
By Cliche,8 days ago
“Teenagers really terrify me,” jokes Gabby Windey. Ironic for an actor in TV’s latest high-school set ensemble show. The former ICU nurse and NFL cheerleader turned TV personality rose to pop culture stardom on The Bachelor and co-led her own season of The Bachelorette. In the time since, she won the internet’s favorite competition series, The Traitors, and did a stint on Dancing With the Stars, placing second in her season. Now, she’s diving headfirst into a career in acting with The Body.