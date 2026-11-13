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Veterans Day observation brings those who served together with friends, family, and community
By Prairie Public,9 days ago
The Army Service Song, as played by the Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band, helped rally the more than 200 people who turned out for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Fargo Air Museum. Retired Marine John Dalziel was keynote speaker on the day. Along with discussing his service as a Marine, then an FBI agent, the Princeton, Minnesota native talked about the sacrifice made by American soldiers as well as their families. He says it's important to remember those we lost in the course of protecting our freedom. And with that, he made a challenge to those in attendance.