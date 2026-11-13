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Exclusive: Rico Lewis on Man City Future, England Ambitions and Working With Guardiola
By Sam Cohen,9 days ago
Manchester City and England midfielder Rico Lewis has revealed that he sees midfield as his preferred position, while admitting that securing regular first-team football is his biggest priority as he looks to return to England’s senior squad under Thomas Tuchel. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT reporter Sam Cohen during the...