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CSB releases video on isolating releases of hazardous materials
9 days ago
Today, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB; Washington, D.C.; www.csb.gov) released a new safety video emphasizing the need for greater use of remote isolation equipment at chemical facilities. The safety video, titled “RIPE for Change,” is based on the CSB’s 2024 safety study titled “Remote Isolation of Process Equipment,” (R.I.P.E.) and includes commentary from CSB Chairperson Steve Owens and Director of Recommendations Charles Barbee.