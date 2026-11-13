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What does Ohio’s lame duck session hold for agriculture?
By Nic Baumer,7 days ago
With election season behind us, Ohio lawmakers returned to Columbus this week for the current legislature’s last session, the lame duck session. We’re in the second and final year of the legislature’s 136th session, which ends on December 31, 2026. Any bills not enacted before that date will die, unless introduced as new legislation in the next new two-year legislative session.