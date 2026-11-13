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White County sheriff says use of herb that causes psychosis spreading across Tennessee, 'not yet' problem in central Arkansas
By Greg Geary ggeary@whitecountycitizen.com,8 days ago
Although not much of the opioid- and stimulant-like herbal substance kratom has been seen in White County, Sheriff Phillip Miller brought up the spread of the drug across Tennessee during the quarterly meeting of the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force held recently. Miller said he was at the West Tennessee...