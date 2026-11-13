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Pittsfield intersection known for fatal crashes gets pedestrian safety redesign
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,8 days ago
Three years after a fatal crash, an infamous intersection in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has been overhauled to refocus on pedestrian safety. Ahead of a public tour of the new West Street infrastructure on Sunday - the World Day of Remembrance for those lost to traffic crashes - WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes went to the site to speak with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission Senior Transportation Planner Nicholas Russo about the changes.
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