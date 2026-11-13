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Opinion | You need to be a villager to have a village
By Isabel Hoch,8 days ago
In my time here at The Pitt News, I’ve written several articles on how Gen Z socializes. I’ve written about our struggle to build relationships, both platonic and romantic, as well as the struggle to socialize at parties. One thing that I haven’t touched on, though, is probably the most vital aspect of relationships with others — how to maintain the relationships we hold so dear when times get rough.