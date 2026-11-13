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Crpyto, outdoor lighting, traffic tickets and Coolidge Corner development: Here’s everything Town Meeting is voting on this fall
By Sam Mintz,4 days ago
Among the consequential and controversial proposals set to be debated at this November’s Brookline Town Meeting are a plan for an apartment building in Coolidge Corner, a ban on cryptocurrency kiosks and a resolution about traffic enforcement. But that’s not all. Below is our comprehensive list of the other...