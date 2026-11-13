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Ogallala earns state economic development recertification as housing projects move forward
By Tristen Winder,8 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala has earned state recertification for its economic development efforts as housing and business projects continue to take shape across the community. The city is one of 36 Nebraska communities participating in the Economic Development Certified Community program, which recognizes communities for their readiness to...