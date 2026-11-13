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Plan for a new apartment building in Coolidge Corner heads to a Town Meeting vote
By Sam Mintz,8 days ago
After months of intense debate, Town Meeting will consider a proposal next week to rezone a parking lot in Coolidge Corner to make way for a 96-unit apartment building. Nordblom Company has proposed building a seven-story building on the private parking lot it owns at 26 Pleasant Street across from the Coolidge Corner library. Fourteen of the units would be affordable.
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