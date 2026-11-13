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Space heater-related fire blamed for death of Yazoo County man
7 days ago
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - As temperatures drop in Mississippi, the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) reminded residents to stay safe while heating their home. The SFMO reported the first space heater-related fire death of the fall and winter seasons, which occurred in Yazoo County. Investigators said Bruce Curry, 68, died in a fire at a home on Old Dover Road in Bentonia on November 7, 2026.