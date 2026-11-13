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How Indiana Could Reshuffle the Line with Joe Brunner Out
By Sammy Jacobs,8 days ago
The big news out of the Indiana football program in the last 24 hours has been the fact that starting right guard Joe Brunner has been ruled out for Indiana’s game against the No. 18 USC Trojans. Brunner, a transfer from Wisconsin, had started all nine games at right guard for the Hoosiers. There are plenty of options that IU can turn to in order to fill his role.