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Album Review – Joe Ray McDonald’s “Harvester”
By Trigger,8 days ago
Classic country (#510.1) and Singer/Songwriter Americana (#570.15) on the Country DDS. If you’re one of those country fans where as long as the guitar comes in hot and tasty, then everything else is gravy to you, you will fall head first for Joe Ray McDonald’s new album Harvester and have a hard time walking away. This thing serves up stellar guitar work one track after another, from blazing Telecaster-style twangy boot stompers, to brilliant and beautiful acoustic movements, and even some Southern rock textures and other stuff thrown in for good measure.