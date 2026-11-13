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Men of Steel: Remembering Kirk Alyn, the Big Screen's First Live-Action Superman
8 days ago
Long before Christopher Reeve convinced audiences that a man could fly, and before George Reeves became television's Man of Steel, there was Kirk Alyn, a Broadway song-and-dance man who became the first actor to portray Superman in a live-action motion picture (following on the heels — or boots — of Ray Middleton at the 1939 New York World's Fair and the voice of the radio Man of Steel, Bud Collyer). His appearances in Columbia Pictures' serials Superman (1948) and Atom Man vs. Superman (1950) helped bring the increasingly popular comic book character to movie theaters, but for Alyn, playing the world's greatest superhero would prove to be both a blessing and a curse.