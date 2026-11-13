undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Jason Hotch vs. Trey Miguel for the IWR Title, Ranna Yagami vs. Johnnie Robbie, Madman Fulton and Jody Threat vs. Soultaker and Shotzi Blackheart in a Monster’s Ball match
8 days ago
There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.