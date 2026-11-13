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‘The Hunger Games’ Movies in Order, Including Where ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Fits
By Emma Loggins,8 days ago
Six films in, the Hunger Games movies in order come in two versions, and the newest movie is the reason. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens in theaters on November 20, 2026, as the sixth release, but its story lands second on Panem’s timeline, after The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and 24 years before Katniss Everdeen ever volunteers. Both prequels cut the line, so release order and story order only agree on the four original films.