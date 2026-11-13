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Interview: Alpha Zo Talks Adam Priest, West Coast Pro Title Match, Representing the West Coast & Future Goals
By scott44mitchell,9 days ago
The West Coast independent wrestling scene is filled with incredible talent, but few competitors have been making as much noise as Alpha Zo. Known as “The Blue Flame” and “The Demon of the West Coast,” Zo has established himself as one of the region’s most exciting competitors, combining an explosive, hard-hitting wrestling style with an undeniable connection to the fans.