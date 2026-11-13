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What’s Blending Set to Open First Storefront in Northeast Philadelphia
By Courtney McGinley,8 days ago
A family-owned catering business is expanding into a brick-and-mortar storefront in Philadelphia’s Northwood neighborhood. What’s Blending, founded by Manny Benabe, will open at 5243 Oxford Ave. For more than two decades, Benabe and his family have served businesses, churches, schools, families and organizations throughout the Philadelphia region. “Every...