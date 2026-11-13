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What NVIDIA’s Leadership Change Could Mean for Cloud Gaming Infrastructure
By Jon Scarr (4ScarrsGaming),8 days ago
Jensen Huang has resigned as NVIDIA’s CEO, with longtime chief financial officer Colette Kress taking over on an interim basis. NVIDIA says its operations, customer commitments and product roadmap will continue without interruption while it searches for a permanent replacement. The leadership change comes as GeForce NOW expands its...