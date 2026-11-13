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Gerald L. Wyckoff, 93
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,8 days ago
Gerald L. Wyckoff, 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at his home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with Jeff Michaels officiating. Visitation will take place from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held in Oakridge Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to any local veterans’ organization. Online condolences may be expressed at bauerfh.com.