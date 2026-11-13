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‘Star Wars’ Turns 50: New Disney+ Doc ‘The Hero Awakens’ Joins the Restored 1977 Re-Release
By Emma Loggins,8 days ago
Lucasfilm finally has a full plan for the Star Wars 50th anniversary, and the big new piece is a documentary. The Hero Awakens, directed by R.J. Cutler and made entirely from archival footage and audio recorded around the original production, premieres on Disney+ on May 4, 2027. It joins the restored version of Star Wars that returns to theaters on February 19, 2027. The movie itself turns 50 on May 25, 2027, fifty years to the day after it first opened in American theaters.