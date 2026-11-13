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Austin Police Arrest Man Found with Six Catalytic Converters
8 days ago
The Austin Police (APD) is highlighting a recent arrest and reminding the community about the importance of taking steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Between August 1 and November 8, 2026, APD's Henry Sector (southeast Austin) received 31 reports of catalytic converter thefts. The incidents primarily occurred at apartment complexes, with most happening during the late evening and overnight hours on weekdays. APD received 17 reports in August, four in September, 10 in October, and none so far in November.
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