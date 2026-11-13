undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Investigation finds care failures before Dushore man’s death at Danville facility
By FOX56 NEWSROOM,8 days ago
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO. (WOLF) — Investigators say inadequate patient checks, a failure to follow facility protocol, and falsified records contributed to the death of a 31-year-old Dushore man at a behavioral health hospital in Danville. Anthony Fisher was found dead at Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Danville on Aug. 20,...
3