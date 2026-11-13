An artist’s concept depicting a Voyager spacecraft. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Voyager 1 is set to reach one light-day away from Earth next week, so NASA is asking the world to send the spacecraft a message, just to let them know we’re still thinking about them.

Shine Bright for Voyager’s Light-Day

As first revealed by IFLScience earlier this year, Voyager 1 will reach a new milestone on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, becoming the first-ever human-made object to reach one light-day away from Earth.

To mark the occasion, NASA is setting up a “Shine Bright for Voyager’s Light-Day” event on Tuesday, November 17 (it will, after all, now take any message from Earth at least 24 hours to reach the spacecraft).

The global event will involve celebrants pointing a flashlight, glow stick, or smartphone towards the skies, then flash out the call sign of Voyager – “V, G, R” – in Morse code, which goes like this:

V: Three quick flashes and one long flash.

Three quick flashes and one long flash. G: Two long flashes and one quick flash.

Two long flashes and one quick flash. R: One quick flash, one long flash, one quick flash.

NASA has also created an automated player that spells out the code, which you can access here.

Bear in mind, only an incredibly tiny fraction of photons from Earth would ever reach Voyager. Light from a flashlight or smartphone screen spreads out as it travels, so by the time it covers a light-day, the beam is far too diffuse for anyone to detect, plus Voyager has no way to pick up on it anyway.

As such, NASA is branding this as purely a “symbolic wave”, not a real signal.

“A simple act. A shared moment. A celebration of humanity’s farthest reach,” said NASA.

Dot, dot, dot, dash: the call sign of Voyager – “V, G, R” – in Morse code. Image credit: NASA

If your squishy human brain struggles to grasp light-days, the distance is the equivalent of 25.9 billion kilometers (15 billion miles) away from Earth, at which point it would take the speed of light (299,792,458 metres per second) a whole 24 hours to travel.

The voyage of Voyager

The spacecraft has been on an epic journey since it blasted off in 1977 along with its twin, Voyager 2, taking a tour through our Solar System past Jupiter and Saturn, and the Ice Giants before crossing the heliopause (the Sun's magnetic and plasma bubble) in August 2012 to become the first human-made object to enter interstellar space.

The latest chapter of its life has been something of a semi-retirement. Over the past few years, engineers at NASA have had to switch off numerous bits of equipment onboard both Voyager 1 and 2 to conserve energy.

But the duo are still going strong, despite running on technology that's now around five decades old. All being well, Voyager 1 and 2 will remain in the range of the Deep Space Network until the 2030s, meaning Earth should be able to communicate with the spacecraft until then.

Even after we lose touch with them, the legacy of the Voyager mission will continue.

Both spacecraft are carrying the Golden Records, two gold-plated phonograph records that contain information designed to portray what life on Earth was all about, including images and audio that show the diversity of life, science, and culture on Earth

The idea is that the disc will act as a message in a bottle chucked out into the cosmos with the hope of providing extraterrestrial lifeforms with insights into humanity and our planet's story.

Of course, the question of should we send signals to aliens is a whole other matter.