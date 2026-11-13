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Seven Charged in Jefferson County Human Trafficking Operation
By Michael Johnson,8 days ago
Seven people were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail after a joint undercover operation in the Jefferson County area on Nov. 9 and 10. Each faces a charge of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor, and one is also charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that special agents with its Human Trafficking Unit worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Dandridge Police Department, placing decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex, according to TBI.
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