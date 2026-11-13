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‘Bring Back THE Boss’: Nvidia Employees Push for Jensen Huang’s Return After China Spy Scandal Resignation
By Lucas Nolan,8 days ago
Nvidia employees are campaigning internally for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as CEO, according to internal correspondence reviewed by WIRED. Wired reports that a longtime Nvidia engineer posted a suggestion before Huang’s resignation, urging the board to weigh employee sentiment before taking action and to share findings from its investigation “about Jensen’s continuing as our CEO.” The post has drawn more than 1,600 comments, most of them reportedly in favor of bringing Huang back.