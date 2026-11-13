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How UHealth’s Nationally Ranked Geriatrics Program Helps Older Adults Age Well
7 days ago
From comprehensive geriatric assessments to a physician-led transition-of-care model, Dr. Marcio Soares, M.D., explains how UHealth is coordinating care around the health, independence and individual goals of older adults. Key Takeaways. UHealth’s geriatrics program combines specialized expertise with care plans built around each older adult’s health, function, independence and personal...