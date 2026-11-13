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New Paint Requires a Different Approach to Detailing
By Justin Glass,7 days ago
A vehicle can leave a collision repair facility looking excellent under shop lighting and still present a completely different set of challenges when it reaches a detailer weeks or months later. From a detailing perspective, one of the most important things to understand is that refinished paint should not automatically be treated the same way as an untouched factory finish.