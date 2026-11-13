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A huge Colombian Christmas fest is coming to St. Pete, headlined by GRAMMY-winning Grupo Niche
By Bob Carskadon,8 days ago
If the wild scenes for Colombian World Cup matches at Ferg’s looked like a good time, then this is a party to add to your calendar. El Parche St. Pete, in partnership with Ferg’s Pavilion, is hosting the Colombian Christmas Fest and Block Party at Ferg’s on Saturday, December 12, headlined by the Grammy-winning salsa sensation Grupo Niche.