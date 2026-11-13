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What does the speaker of the House do? Here’s what Mike Johnson’s successor will have for a job
By Nor,8 days ago
By Rachel Paine Caufield, Drake University, [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission]. Second in the line of presidential succession after the vice president, the speaker of the House occupies a central role in our national government. But what is it that a speaker actually does?. Most...