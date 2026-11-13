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High Scores, Countdowns and Top Lists: Why Gamers Have Always Loved Rankings
By Old School Gamer,8 days ago
There was a time when three letters on an arcade screen could make someone a local celebrity. A high score wasn’t merely a number. It was proof that someone had mastered a machine, survived longer than everyone else, or discovered a clever strategy nobody else had considered. Decades later, that fascination with rankings remains firmly embedded in gaming culture. The formats have changed, but the appeal of seeing which games, players, and experiences deserve recognition has barely faded.