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6 Interface Lessons Esports Betting Platforms Could Learn from Arcades
By Old School Gamer,8 days ago
Esports betting is becoming increasingly common in 2026. As the wider esports industry continues to grow, with increased participation and growing competition prizes, this will likely remain the case. It is now a multibillion-dollar industry, with estimates of its market size sitting between US$3 billion and $6 billion. It is a far cry from when professional gaming was seen as relegated to dimly lit halls in shadier parts of town.