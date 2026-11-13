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Does A Stop-Start Engine Demand Better Oil?
By Greg Jones,7 days ago
Stop-start technology is designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, but it also alters how engines operate, especially regarding lubrication. Each time the engine shuts off and restarts, engine oil must quickly reach critical components like the valvetrain, camshafts and upper engine areas. These repeated cycles can increase wear if the oil does not respond quickly enough.