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Campus prepares for cold and flu season
By Elizabeth Stratton,4 days ago
As the year shifts into the coldest season, students on campus are more susceptible to catching the flu, or some kind of sickness. Many students are already experiencing various types of sinus infections and stomach bugs. Nurse Jody Yank, along with the rest of the Tiger Wellness team are taking steps to make sure these sicknesses don’t spread to more people. Especially as it creeps into preparations for finals, it’s important that students maintain good health so they can succeed.