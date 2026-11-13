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Students present sociological research at 59th annual NUSS
By Brianna Wright,4 days ago
On Friday, Nov. 6, several Doane students travelled to Kearney, Nebraska, to present at the 59th annual Nebraska Undergraduate Sociological Symposium (NUSS). Associate Professor of Sociology, Dr. Kari Gentzler, explains the event is special as “to our understanding, Nebraska is the only state that hosts a sociology conference geared at undergraduate students’ work.” Doane has been participating in NUSS for at least 25 years and last hosted the symposium in November of 2024.