undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Despite intense Islamophobia, Abdul El‑Sayed and dozens of other Muslims elected representatives are breaking down barriers
By Nor,8 days ago
By Nazita Lajevardi, University of Michigan; Kåre Vernby, Stockholm University, and Moa Mårtensson, Uppsala University, [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission]. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed made history on Nov. 3, 2026, when Michigan voters elected him the first Muslim to the U.S. Senate despite significant...