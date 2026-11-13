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Political Corner: What Nov. 3 could mean for the future
By Brianna Wright,4 days ago
On the night of Nov. 3, the results of the 2026 Midterm Elections began rolling in, bringing with it a wave of historic firsts. In January, Democrats will control the House and Senate. Democrats hold 255 seats as of Nov. 11, having flipped 43 seats. Republicans hold 166 seats, having flipped two seats. With 35 seats up for election, Democrats have 54 seats in the Senate, flipping seven. Republicans have 44.